Advertisement

A kitten that looks like Baby Yoda was rescued from a California wildfire

The kitten was covered in smoke and ash when she was taken to the Cal Oak Animal Shelter and examined by a veterinarian, North Valley Animal Disaster Group said on Facebook. The group named her, of course, Baby Yoda.
A kitten that looks like Baby Yoda was rescued from the California wildfires.
A kitten that looks like Baby Yoda was rescued from the California wildfires.(CNN)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) The Force must have been with a kitten rescued in a Northern California wildfire as the feline bears a striking resemblance to Baby Yoda.

Firefighters found the kitten, estimated to be about 2 to 3 weeks old, in the middle of the road while battling the North Complex Fire in Northern California on September 20.

The kitten was covered in smoke and ash when she was taken to the Cal Oak Animal Shelter and examined by a veterinarian, North Valley Animal Disaster Group said on Facebook. The group named her, of course, Baby Yoda.

Introducing Baby Yoda! Thank you, North Valley Animal Disaster Group, for another uplifting story of survival. #northcomplexfire

Posted by Butte County, California on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

“As of last night, her foster has said she is doing great,” North Valley vice president Norm Rosene told CNN. “Baby Yoda will have no problem finding a home.”

With enormous ears, round eyes, and a little button nose, Baby Yoda looks just like the “Star Wars” character and is hard to resist. Rosene said the group has been flooded with requests from people interested in adopting her.

Baby Yoda is currently in the care of a medical foster care provider, who is showering her with love and attention until she is ready to be adopted.

The rescue group waits at least a month for displaced victims of fires to claim rescued pets before offering them for adoption. Animals displaced or lost during the North Complex Fire are listed on the Pet Harbor website.

“We will hang on to the animals and give everyone a chance to get their lives together before claiming their animals,” Rosene said. “Who knows, Baby Yoda’s parents might be out there looking for her and waiting to get her back.”

There are more than 70 large wildfires burning across the western United States, with drought, strong winds, dry vegetation and above average temperatures expected to make them worse. California has at least 20 large wildfires and nearly 100,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers may lose power over fire danger during a weekend that could bring record-breaking heat.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Great weather Sunday, ugly day on Tuesday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Cooler air will be with us next week. There’s a new WVLT Weather Alert Tuesday.

News

Rare mosquito disease finds home in Tennessee, while mosquito season lengthens

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
East Tennessee is a hot-spot for LaCrosse. East Tennessee Childrens' Hospital tells me that they’ve had dozens of cases the last several years - 55 since 2017. And the bugs are lasting longer into fall...

News

Police: Two people shot outside Memphis mall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Memphis Police Department said they believe the two victims were shot in the parking lot of Southland Mall.

News

LIVE THREAD: No. 16 Tennessee opens season at South Carolina

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
UT is seeking its first win in Columbia since 2014.

Latest News

News

President Trump names Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
If confirmed, Barrett will be the third justice nominated by Mr. Trump appointed to the Supreme Court. It would also expand the conservative majority on the court, widening it to 6 to 3.

News

Medic wins annual blood drive competition

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Medic (Vols) beat the Lifesouth (gators) 1352 to 1262 donations.

News

8 Texas cities were alerted to a brain-eating amoeba found in water supply

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The TCEQ has since cleared all but one location, according to a statement on Twitter.

News

KPD: Two men hospitalized after shooting on E. Magnolia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to a release, the two men were parked at a business on E. Magnolia Ave when several other men approached them and began shooting into the car before running away.

News

North Carolina trooper hit by car on highway, returns home after 84 days of treatment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper has returned home after 84 days of treatment from a a car wreck, WBTV reported.

News

South Carolina woman charged after man dies from Fentanyl overdose

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A South Carolina woman is facing involuntary manslaughter charge after a man died from a Fentanyl overdose in Pageland, WBTV reported.