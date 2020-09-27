Big autumn cold front barrels in Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy rain and frigid temps prompt our next WVLT WEATHER ALERT on Tuesday.

Behind that intense cold front, temps stay locked well-below-average through the end of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have beautiful weather Sunday night and for the start of the workweek. Wind should be stiff enough from the south to prevent much fog at the bus stop Monday.

Much of the day is dry and there isn’t much “convective” rain like we often see during the summer.

The breeze increases Monday afternoon, rocketing our high to 82° in Knoxville.

A line of stormy weather is here for Monday evening, moving west to east pretty fast. By midnight, it will be raining in many spots.

Then we get the weather alert...

LOOKING AHEAD

Starting Monday night, a powerful fall cold front slams head-on into our WVLT region. We likely won’t even crack 60° during the daylight hours, as heavy and frigid rain arrives. The way it looks now, we could get 1-2″ of rain easy. While that’s not likely to flood rivers, it will lead to rougher driving conditions. That’s why we have a daylong WVLT WEATHER ALERT. Plus, it’ll just feel yucky and dreary, with cold rain through the day.

By early Wednesday, however, we’re drying out, except way up in the National Park. The sun will take a longer time to come out on Wednesday, and we’re about 10 degrees below average in the afternoon.

The secondary front will bring clouds on Thursday but not much rain. Pretty much the only chance for that is in far NE Tennessee.

Friday and Saturday are bluebird sky days but they’re also quite chilly. For the Volunteers kickoff at noon next weekend, we will only be in the 50s! Talk about chilly!

Rain returns late next Sunday into Monday.

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.