“It’s inspiring to me” Coach Pruitt gets emotional reflecting on Vols win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers pulled off an impressive season opening win against the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday night in Columbia. The Vols won 31-27.

Vols Coach Jeremy Pruitt said just getting out on the field was a huge victory.

“It’s a shame right now with what all these young men are going through that there has to be a winner and a loser," said Pruitt. “I think that by everybody getting to play tonight, it absolutely was a win for some of these guys and I’m glad we got a chance to do that.”

Pruitt also said he was proud of his team for pulling off the first-game win with all of the distractions and obstacles they have encountered this season, on and off the field.

“When you start thinking about what all of these young men at every college has done since March they go home, some of them were called back in June...July...some August...when they came back they were facing something we knew nothing about. And the courage that it took for these young men to come back, not knowing what tomorrow holds, the faith that they’ve had at all the institutions that they represent. When you look at the social injustice that has went across our country, you see the courage that of the players on our team - players on the other teams...it’s inspiring to me,” Pruitt said.

