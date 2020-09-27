KPD: Man, juveniles stole car at gunpoint near E. Magnolia Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department said it’s searching for a carjacking suspect who allegedly stole a car at gunpoint along with two other juveniles Saturday evening.

According to KPD, officers responded a reported carjacking in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

KPD said the victim told officers three men took their silver Acura at gunpoint.

An officer reportedly saw the stolen car pulling into 2400 E. Magnolia Avenue Saturday around 8:00 p.m. As officers attempted to approach one of the passengers, he ran away. which lead officers on a short pursuit before he was taken into custody.

The stolen vehicle continued to drive away westbound toward E. Magnolia Avenue, eventually striking a utility pole at Bertrand Street, KPD said in a release.

“The driver and male passenger then fled on foot. One subject was apprehended and also identified as a juvenile male, while the second remains at large. Two female passengers remained with the vehicle and were transported to an area hospital for treatment for minor injuries as a result of the crash,” the release read.

The two juvenile suspects are being charged with carjacking and evading arrest.

