KPD: Man, juveniles stole car at gunpoint near E. Magnolia Ave.

KPD said the victim told officers three men took their silver Acura at gunpoint.
Police said the suspect ran off and the victim fled the scene for safety. / (KPD)
Police said the suspect ran off and the victim fled the scene for safety. / (KPD)(WDBJ)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department said it’s searching for a carjacking suspect who allegedly stole a car at gunpoint along with two other juveniles Saturday evening.

According to KPD, officers responded a reported carjacking in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

KPD said the victim told officers three men took their silver Acura at gunpoint.

An officer reportedly saw the stolen car pulling into 2400 E. Magnolia Avenue Saturday around 8:00 p.m. As officers attempted to approach one of the passengers, he ran away. which lead officers on a short pursuit before he was taken into custody.

The stolen vehicle continued to drive away westbound toward E. Magnolia Avenue, eventually striking a utility pole at Bertrand Street, KPD said in a release.

“The driver and male passenger then fled on foot. One subject was apprehended and also identified as a juvenile male, while the second remains at large. Two female passengers remained with the vehicle and were transported to an area hospital for treatment for minor injuries as a result of the crash,” the release read.

The two juvenile suspects are being charged with carjacking and evading arrest.

