Nashville volunteers check in with tornado victims as the recovery continues

Volunteers with the Tornado Recovery Connection spread out all over Nashville Saturday morning to check in on victims from the March tornadoes, WTVF reported.
Tornado damage in Putnam County / Source: WVLT
Tornado damage in Putnam County / Source: WVLT
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Volunteers went door to door in Donelson, North and East Nashville checking in with as many families as possible.

Volunteers went door to door in Donelson, North and East Nashville checking in with as many families as possible.

WTVF reported for some homes, the recovery hasn’t started and most are somewhere in between.

“COVID’s made that really hard but we’re working trying to get out here as best we can,” said Ben Piñon, a volunteer with the Tornado Recovery Connection. “In the moment, you don’t know, you don’t realize this is going to be a marathon.”

The Tornado Recovery Connection helps with more than just reconstruction. “That’s things like food assistance, rent and mortgage assistance, mediation with FEMA and insurance,” said Piñon.

If you know anyone experiencing a current, unmet need as a result of the tornado, contact the Tornado Recovery Connection at 615-270-9255.

