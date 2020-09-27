Advertisement

NFL legend Joe Montana tussles with woman who attempted to kidnap his grandchild, police say

Montana told police the woman -- later identified as Sodsai Dalzell -- entered his home in Malibu, California, removed his 9-month-old grandchild from a playpen and held the child in her arms.
Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana and his wife Jennifer
Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana and his wife Jennifer((AP Photo/Ben Margot))
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) Legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a woman suspected of trying to kidnap their grandchild Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Montana told police the woman -- later identified as Sodsai Dalzell -- entered his home in Malibu, California, removed his 9-month-old grandchild from a playpen and held the child in her arms.

Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the woman, attempted to de-escalate the situation and asked the woman to give their grandchild back, police said.

“A tussle ensued and Mrs. Montana was able to safely pry the child out of the suspect’s arms,” a statement from sheriff’s department reads.

Dalzell fled Montana’s home to a nearby house in Malibu where she was later taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies. She is facing charges of kidnapping and burglary.

No one was injured during the incident, including the 9-month-old child, the sheriff’s department said.

Montana tweeted Sunday afternoon about the incident.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” he tweeted. “Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”

Montana played 15 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the San Francisco 49ers. He won four Super Bowls with the 49ers in 1982, 1985, 1989 and 1990, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Big autumn cold front barrels in Tuesday

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Setting up a WVLT Weather Alert. After that, we have lots of sun!

News

First man cured of HIV infection now has terminal cancer

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Brown was an American working as a translator in Berlin in the 1990s when he learned he had HIV. In 2006, he was diagnosed with leukemia.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 192,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Nashville volunteers check in with tornado victims as the recovery continues

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Volunteers with the Tornado Recovery Connection spread out all over Nashville Saturday morning to check in on victims from the March tornadoes, WTVF reported.

Latest News

News

Tenn. man arrested, charged in homicide

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Tennessee man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Cumberland County.

News

KPD: Man, juveniles stole car at gunpoint near E. Magnolia Ave.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
KPD said the victim told officers three men took their silver Acura at gunpoint.

News

“It’s inspiring to me” Coach Pruitt gets emotional reflecting on Vols win

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Pruitt continued by saying he was proud of his team for pulling off this win with all of the distractions and obstacles they have encountered this season, on and off the field.

News

Coach Jeremy Pruitt talks about Vols win against Gamecocks

Updated: 18 hours ago

WVLT

Great weather Sunday, ugly day on Tuesday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Cooler air will be with us next week. There’s a new WVLT Weather Alert Tuesday.

News

A kitten that looks like Baby Yoda was rescued from a California wildfire

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The kitten was covered in smoke and ash when she was taken to the Cal Oak Animal Shelter and examined by a veterinarian, North Valley Animal Disaster Group said on Facebook. The group named her, of course, Baby Yoda.