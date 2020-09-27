Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins scores first NFL touchdown
Former Oak Ridge standout Tee Higgins scored his first NFL touchdown with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Higgins is a 2020 rookie second-round pick out of Clemson.
The Bengals are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.
