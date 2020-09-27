Advertisement

Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins scores first NFL touchdown

Former Oak Ridge standout Tee Higgins scored his first NFL touchdown with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.
Tee Higgins scores first NFL touchdown.
Tee Higgins scores first NFL touchdown.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Former Oak Ridge standout Tee Higgins scored his first NFL touchdown with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

Higgins is a 2020 rookie second-round pick out of Clemson.

The Bengals are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

