Advertisement

Rare mosquito disease finds home in Tennessee, while mosquito season lengthens

While adults can get it, the impacts on children are much higher - including swelling on the brain.
Aedes aegypti, the species of mosquito responsible for chikungunya virus, dengue fever and yellow fever.
Aedes aegypti, the species of mosquito responsible for chikungunya virus, dengue fever and yellow fever.(MGN Online)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You’ve heard of West Nile, Zika, Malaria. They’re all diseases that come from mosquitoes.

But there are other mosquito carrying viruses impacting the children of Tennessee and Kentucky. With longer stretches of hotter weather in recent decades, the blood suckers are sticking around much longer.

With nearly three weeks of additional ‘mosquito days’ per year, based on weather data, two university of Tennessee experts told WVLT’s Ben Cathey that the longer season gives the bugs more time to infect us.

“It’s the number one pediatric ‘arbovirus’ in the country,” Dr. Becky Trout Fryxell said. An arbovirus is one spread by some pests like ticks, sandflies, or in our case, mosquitoes.

Dr. Becky Trout Fryxell is talking about something that we’d never heard of until a few weeks ago: LaCrosse encephalitis.

“I have a five-year-old kid going into kindergarten, so he’s of the perfect age to potentially contract LaCrosse Virus,” Dr. Trout Fryxell said.

While adults can get it, the impacts on children are much higher - including swelling on the brain.

“Trying to re-learn how to speak, maybe some mobility things, how to tie shoes and things like that,” Dr. Trout Fryxell said. “Potentially re-learning how to walk.”

East Tennessee is a hot-spot for LaCrosse. East Tennessee Childrens' Hospital said they’ve had dozens of cases the last several years - 55 since 2017. And the bugs are lasting longer into fall.

“But it’s very clear that it’s September and we still have mosquitoes,” Dr. Trout Fryxell said.

“And the more mosquitoes we have, the more potential for large-scale outbreaks of vector-born disease if it gets introduced,” Dr. Nina Fefferman said.

Dr. Nina Fefferman is a University of Tennessee mathematician who studies insect movements. and where disease like West Nile or the far worse Eastern Equine Encephalitis could arrive next.

Luckily “we haven’t had many cases,” Dr. Trout Fryxell said of Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

In 2019 there was a more-than sixfold increase of EEE cases across the country. Of that, 19 people died.

“Unfortunately with Eastern Equine Encephalitis, there is a high fatality rate,” Dr. Trout Fryxell said.

Around here, we haven’t seen many skeeters with Eastern Equine in their systems. But Dr. Fefferman said the extra few weeks are, well, a breeding ground:

“But if we don’t have a lot of disease already that can be transmitted to humans by mosquito bites, the number mosquitoes isn’t necessarily the problem. Having a longer window for mosquitoes actually makes it worse than just more mosquitoes,” Dr. Fefferman said. “But it does seem like, with our warmer temperatures, the mosquito season is longer.”

“That’s not great for either for mosquito control, or disease control.”

Both Knoxville scientists are trying to predict - like we do with the weather - where the disease-carrying mosquitoes will show up next.

“Just catch mosquitoes themselves and see how many are testing positive for diseases,” Dr. Fefferman said.

Even if you don’t feel the bite, experts say you should watch out.

“I don’t think people should overlook,” Dr. Trout Fryxell said. “We need to know that it’s here.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A kitten that looks like Baby Yoda was rescued from a California wildfire

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The kitten was covered in smoke and ash when she was taken to the Cal Oak Animal Shelter and examined by a veterinarian, North Valley Animal Disaster Group said on Facebook. The group named her, of course, Baby Yoda.

WVLT

Great weather Sunday, ugly day on Tuesday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Cooler air will be with us next week. There’s a new WVLT Weather Alert Tuesday.

News

Police: Two people shot outside Memphis mall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Memphis Police Department said they believe the two victims were shot in the parking lot of Southland Mall.

News

LIVE THREAD: No. 16 Tennessee opens season at South Carolina

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
UT is seeking its first win in Columbia since 2014.

Latest News

News

President Trump names Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
If confirmed, Barrett will be the third justice nominated by Mr. Trump appointed to the Supreme Court. It would also expand the conservative majority on the court, widening it to 6 to 3.

News

Medic wins annual blood drive competition

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Medic (Vols) beat the Lifesouth (gators) 1352 to 1262 donations.

News

8 Texas cities were alerted to a brain-eating amoeba found in water supply

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The TCEQ has since cleared all but one location, according to a statement on Twitter.

News

KPD: Two men hospitalized after shooting on E. Magnolia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to a release, the two men were parked at a business on E. Magnolia Ave when several other men approached them and began shooting into the car before running away.

News

North Carolina trooper hit by car on highway, returns home after 84 days of treatment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper has returned home after 84 days of treatment from a a car wreck, WBTV reported.

News

South Carolina woman charged after man dies from Fentanyl overdose

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A South Carolina woman is facing involuntary manslaughter charge after a man died from a Fentanyl overdose in Pageland, WBTV reported.