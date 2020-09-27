Advertisement

Tenn. man arrested, charged in homicide

A Tennessee man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Cumberland County.
20-year-old Robert David Morse
20-year-old Robert David Morse
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting Saturday evening around 5:08 p.m. on the 400 block of Doris Drive.

Deputies said they immediately came into contact with 20-year-old Robert David Morse as the suspect who had shot 20-year-old Matthew Musser.

Morse was taken into custody without incident.

CCSO deputies discovered Musser lying in a bed deceased from apparent gunshot wounds as a result of the homicide.

Morse has been charged with First Degree Murder and bond set at $1,000,000. His General Sessions court date is scheduled for October 12, 2020.

According to a release, the victim will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Officer in Nashville, Tenn. for autopsy and all evidence will be analyzed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory.

The investigation is ongoing.

