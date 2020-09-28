Advertisement

CDC ranks Thanksgiving activities by COVID-19 risk

CDC officials recommend people alter their Thanksgiving plans this year to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
(WTVG)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the holiday season approaches, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released recommendations for celebrating with family.

“Thanksgiving is a time when many families travel long distances to celebrate together,” the CDC said on its website. “Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved.”

The CDC ranked the following Thanksgiving holiday activities by their risk of spreading the virus:

Lower risk activities

  • Small dinner with only people who live in your household
  • Prepare traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk, and deliver them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others
  • Have a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family
  • Shop online rather than in person on Black Friday
  • Watch sports events, parades, and movies from home

Moderate risk activities

  • Have a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community
  • Visit pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples
  • Attend a small outdoor sports event with safety precautions in place

Higher risk activities

  • Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving
  • Participating or being a spectator at a crowded sports event
  • Attending crowded parades
  • Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors
  • Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household

