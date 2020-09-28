Company sends illegal shipments of liquor to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission says it sent a cease and desist letter to a company that allegedly sent illegal shipments of liquor to Tennessee, WTVF reported.

According to TABC, a letter was sent to the owners of ‘caskcartel.com’ on Sept. 18 for ‘violations of Tennessee state law.’

“TABC agents were able to order and receive the illegal shipments of liquor through an online transaction facilitated by the company’s website,” according to a release from the state.

WTVF reported, officials discovered the illegal shipments through an undercover investigation.

“There are several illegal businesses that have developed sophisticated web presences and market products to consumers in Tennessee. These websites appear to consumers to be a legitimate business, yet no matter how polished their website is or how much money they spend on internet advertising, they are operating illegally,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the public should be cautious of websites that conceal the owner’s identity and do not reveal a physical address. Consumers should ask businesses for their Tennessee license numbers if concerned.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.