Duck-Duck-Goose consignment event returns to Knoxville Expo Center

One of East Tennessee’s largest consignment events is back.
(WBKO)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -One of East Tennessee’s largest consignment events is back.

The Duck-Duck-Goose consignment sale returns Wednesday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Knoxville Expo Center.

Families will get the chance to find gently used clothing, toys, furniture and more at great prices during the event.

The event will be open daily from 10 am to 8 p.m. and Saturday will be half price day from 10 am to 5 pm.

Strict rules will be set forth by the Knoxville Health Department to allow a safe shopping environment for customers.

