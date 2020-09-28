Advertisement

Florida man accused of trying to kill parents found not guilty due to insanity

A Florida man accused of trying to kill his parents has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, WCTV reported.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WVLT/WCTV) -A Florida man accused of trying to kill his parents has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, WCTV reported.

The judge ordered Austin Day to be held in jail until he can be placed in a residential treatment at the Apalachee Center.

WCTV reported, Day was accused of stabbing his father with a butcher knife and beating his mother with a glass mug at their home on Rabbit Pond Drive in April 2019.

Both parents survived the attack and fled to neighbors for assistance.

According to reports in the case, Day’s parents said he was increasingly agitated in the days leading up to the attack and paranoid that someone was planning to kill him. His mother told officials, Day suffered from medical issues but never been diagnosed with a mental illness.

Court records showed Day was ‘very quiet’ and ‘just staring at everything’ in the seconds before attacking his parents.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WCTV. All rights reserved.

