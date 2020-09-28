Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud reopening Sept. 30

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud plans to reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 30 after being shut down due to employees testing positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson told WVLT News, their show was canceled Friday, Sept. 25 after several cast members returned a positive COVID-19.

Tickets were refunded or moved to a different show.

To purchase tickets to the famous dinner feud visit the website here.

