Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud reopening Sept. 30
Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud plans to reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 30 after being shut down due to employees testing positive for COVID-19.
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud plans to reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 30 after being shut down due to employees testing positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson told WVLT News, their show was canceled Friday, Sept. 25 after several cast members returned a positive COVID-19.
Tickets were refunded or moved to a different show.
To purchase tickets to the famous dinner feud visit the website here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.