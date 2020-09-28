Heavy rain, strong winds with tonight’s WVLT Weather Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This evening’s strong cold front not only brings around of gusty storms, but it also ushers in some of the coolest high temperatures of the young fall season.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A sunny, breezy afternoon gives the illusion of an overall nice day, but this evening’s cold front will bring a round of gusty thunderstorms. The Plateau should see storms start around 5 p.m. This will send temperatures tumbling as it passes. While the Valley will be around 80 this afternoon, the rain and storms will have us dropping into the 50s. This evening’s heavy rain and gusty winds are enough to prompt a WVLT Weather Alert.

The WVLT Weather Alert lasts through Tuesday morning. We have rain and an isolated stronger storm all night long, covering 80% of the area. The low will be around 53 degrees by the morning.

Strong cold front brings heavy rain, storms, and knocks down temperatures (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The cool air from this powerful fall cold front takes over on Tuesday. We’ll start out with that WVLT Weather Alert, with most of our area collecting a half an inch to 1 inch of rain. The heavy rain will gradually taper off to a few scattered showers, but the damage to temperatures will have already been done. Look for highs some 10 to 15 degrees below average in the lower 60s.

Wednesday sees the sun return for most, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out. The morning starts out at a chilly 48 degrees, and the afternoon warms to around 67 degrees.

We have a stray shower possible on Thursday, and we’re still hanging out around 70 degrees for a high.

The true chill will be felt by Friday and Saturday. Morning lows will dip into the lower 40s while afternoon highs may manage the low to mid 60s. That means you’ll likely need a jacket for this weekend’s Vols home opener.

Monday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

