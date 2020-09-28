Home explosion in Kingston leaves one man hospitalized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kingston Fire officials said one man is hospitalized following an explosion at a home Monday morning.

The incident happened on Gallaher Road, where investigators are currently working to find more information on the cause of the explosion.

Officials said one person was in the home at the time of the explosion. That resident was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

