Homicide investigation underway after discovery at Cumberland Co. home

CCSO officials along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office of the 13th Judicial District are involved in the investigation.
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is currently conducting a homicide investigation at a residence on Christian Road.
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is currently conducting a homicide investigation at a residence on Christian Road. /(CCSO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a homicide investigation is underway at a home on Christian Road.

Officials said further details will be released as the investigation continues.

