LIVE: Knox County Commission to vote on resolution to strip Board of Health of its power

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Commissioners were set to vote on a resolution to strip the Board of Health of its power Monday.

Commissioners will also consider keeping the board of health’s power in place and adding a citizen member to the board.

During the public forum portion of the meeting, multiple citizens stood up to express their views.

“I’d like to lower the temperature here... It’s almost abusive what is going on here... I’m asking this commission to at least endorse the efforts of the board of health said,” Edward Patrick.

Another woman expressed that she felt the board’s decision to enforce mask mandates constitutes government overreach.

“All the people who are wearing masks are damaging their bodies," said another woman who questioned whether officials had done their research. “When we start telling people two years old and up to wear a mask, that is not right.”

