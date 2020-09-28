LIVE: Opening statements begin in trial for man accused of dismembering parents at Knox Co. home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The trial of Joel Guy Jr., the man accused of dismembering his parents in a Knox County home over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2016, began Monday morning.

The jury was chosen Thursday evening and the trial is expected to last around a week.

Last week, Guy said he wanted to represent himself to present a motion to receive the death penalty. The motion was denied, according to Knox County officials.

Watch the trial live below:

WATCH: Opening statements in the trial of a man accused of killing, dismembering parents at Knox Co. home, WARNING: may contain disturbing details Posted by WVLT on Monday, September 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.