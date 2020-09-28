LIVE: Opening statements begin in trial for man accused of dismembering parents at Knox Co. home
The jury was chosen Thursday evening and the trial is expected to last around a week.
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The trial of Joel Guy Jr., the man accused of dismembering his parents in a Knox County home over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2016, began Monday morning.
Last week, Guy said he wanted to represent himself to present a motion to receive the death penalty. The motion was denied, according to Knox County officials.
Watch the trial live below:
