Luxury senior living facility opens in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parkview Senior Living has opened a luxury facility in North Knoxville.

According to a release, this is the third facility to be opened by Parkview.

The new 120-thousand square foot facility will be located at 975 E. Emory Road in North Knoxville and include 101 living units, outdoor living spaces with private decks and patios.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“We are so thrilled to officially open our Emory Road location,” said Parkview Senior Living Owner Jay McBride. “It’s exciting to be able to build on the success of our other two facilities and bring Parkview Senior Living to the North Knoxville area. We are optimistic that residents in the North Knoxville community will find this a superior solution for active seniors looking to find a fulfilling and vibrant community to live in. We look forward to our grand opening celebration and to offering tours of the facility,” McBride said.

