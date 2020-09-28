Mixing households to be banned in North East England as COVID-19 cases rise

LONDON, England (WVLT/Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock announced Monday, new legal restrictions on households have been introduced in Northeastern England to reduce a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

“We know that a large number of these infections are taking place in indoor settings outside the home. And so, at the request of the local councils, with whom we’ve been working closely, we will introduce legal restrictions on indoor mixing between households in any setting," said Hancock.

Hancock said the number of cases continues to rise sharply and the changes would apply to, “parts of the northeast where we introduced local action a fortnight ago.”

