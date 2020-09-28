Advertisement

Oak Ridge woman wants to thank two kind strangers for returning wedding dress

Just weeks before her wedding, Jennifer Davis says her wedding dress was not delivered to her front porch
Jennifer Davis and her Fiancé Scott Frostholm
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After saying yes to her fiancé Scott Frostholm, Jennifer Davis found a wedding dress for the big day.

Davis says after ordering it online, she patiently waited for it to arrive. After getting a notification that the dress was delivered to her address, she checked on the front porch and saw it was not there.

“I looked out and there was no dress nowhere to be found," said Jennifer.

The bride to be reached out to FedEx to try and track down the package with no luck.

The next day while Davis was at work, her fiancé told her two young women had placed the package on their front porch.

Davis is thankful for the two strangers returning her dress to her. She says she can now focus on her wedding.

“These two young girls bought the package back and I’d like to thank them if I could ever find out who they are! It makes me feel overjoyed for my wedding because I didn’t think that I was gonna have it," said Jennifer.

Davis and Frostholm are set to have their wedding in their backyard this October.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

