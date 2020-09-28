One dead, two hurt after alleged fight over parking space in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVLT) - One person is dead and two others are injured after an alleged fight over a parking space in Birmingham, Alabama, WIAT reports.

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after they said one person was shot and two others were hurt during an alleged parking lot altercation.

According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3700 block of 42nd Street North. Upon arrival, officers found a man later identified as Michael Alexander McGee, lying on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Birmingham Police say the medical condition of the other two wounded victims is unknown at this time.

Witnesses told police a disagreement occurred between the victims and a suspect over parking spaces prior to shots being fired. Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

