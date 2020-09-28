Advertisement

Police: Kentucky Boy charged with killing woman, 12-year-old girl

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky boy has been charged in the slayings of a woman and a 12-year-old girl.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement Friday that the boy was taken into custody in Jefferson County after authorities found the bodies of 33-year-old Tefani Noe and 12-year-old Brooke Goggin at a home in Lawrenceburg.

WAVE-TV reported the arrest followed a car chase that started in Anderson County.

Police say the juvenile was charged with two counts of murder-domestic violence.

Authorities didn’t release his name or his relationship to the victims.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vine Middle Magnet School moving to remote learning for six days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Vine Middle Magnet School announced it will be moving to remote learning for six days

News

Nearly 50 deaths reported at East Tenn. nursing homes due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
This week, data showed new deaths at the facilities bringing the total to 49.

News

Florida man accused of trying to kill parents found not guilty due to insanity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Florida man accused of trying to kill his parents has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, WCTV reported.

News

Luxury senior living facility opens in North Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Parkview Senior Living has opened a luxury facility in North Knoxville.

Latest News

News

Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud reopening Sept. 30

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud plans to reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 30 after being shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.

News

UT police say large crowd complaints during UT game were ‘exaggerated’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
UTPD said the largest group an officer encountered was around 20 people.

News

CDC ranks Thanksgiving activities by COVID-19 risk

Updated: 3 hours ago
CDC officials recommend people alter their Thanksgiving plans this year to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

News

FDA recalls nearly 200 hand sanitizers during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
The FDA said ethyl alcohol and isopropyl alcohol are the only acceptable types of alcohol in hand sanitizer.

WVLT

Heavy rain, strong winds with tonight’s WVLT Weather Alert

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
This evening’s strong cold front not only brings around of gusty storms, but it also ushers in some of the coolest high temperatures of the young fall season.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.