Protestors gather in downtown Knoxville ahead of county commission meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dozens of protesters gathered outside the City-County Building in downtown Knoxville ahead of Monday night’s county commission meeting.

Commissioners are expected to make decisions on a resolution to limit the power of the board of health.

In last week’s meeting, several dozen protestors who refused to wear masks were herded into a space on the upper floor and several people were chastised by commissioner Larsen Jay after they “booed” a citizen who expressed an opinion in support of the board of health.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, who sits on the board of health, was met with criticism after a video in which he called the board a “group of unelected bureaucrats," was leaked and shown during the board’s meeting.

Monday, many protestors stood in favor of the board of health retaining it’s power with signs reading "Hands off our board of health (It’s a pandemic!).

Others chanted “Trump!” repeatedly and stood in opposition of the board with signs reading “dissolve the BOH."

