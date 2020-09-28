Scattered rain today to a strong cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A strong cold front is on the way! We have scattered showers and increasing winds on this Monday, but the heavy rain and storms move in with the cooler air that knocks temperatures below average for awhile.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with scattered rain. We have some light showers, but isolated moderate to heavy rain moving Northeast across the area, with a 40% coverage. Areas of fog are developing in between the showers. Temperatures are starting the day mild, in the mid 60s.

Your Monday comes with scattered showers, 40% most of the day. It’s mostly cloudy and at times partly cloudy, but then downpours and storms start coming in from the West this evening. The Plateau will already have heavy rain starting around 5 p.m. This starts knocking temperatures down as it moves east. That leaves the Valley around 80 this afternoon, then the rain and storms fans out and temperatures drop to the 50s.

The WVLT Weather Alert lasts through Tuesday morning. We have rain and isolated stronger storms all night long, 80% coverage of the area. The low will be around 53 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

This powerful fall cold front takes over on Tuesday. We’ll start out with that WVLT Weather Alert, with most of our area collecting a half an inch to 1 inch of rain. We’ll still have scattered rain Tuesday, but the biggest impact is that Tuesday only warms up to around 62 degrees. That’s 15 degrees below average!

Clouds slowly peel back and the chill settles in.

Wednesday is partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with an isolated shower possible. The morning starts out at a chilly 48 degrees and the afternoon warms to around 67 degrees.

We have a stray shower possible on Thursday, and we’re still hanging out around 70 degrees for a high.

