Tenn. woman, juvenile shot while sitting in McDonald’s drive-thru

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials said a woman and a 16-year-old were hospitalized following a shooting at a McDonald’s Sunday morning.

Memphis police responded to a reported shooting at a McDonald’s around 12:20 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene they located a woman and a 16-year-old.

Police said the woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and the 16-year-old was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the suspect got out of a silver vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victims before fleeing the scene.

