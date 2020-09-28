Tenn. woman, juvenile shot while sitting in McDonald’s drive-thru
According to investigators, the suspect got out of a silver vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victims before fleeing the scene.
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials said a woman and a 16-year-old were hospitalized following a shooting at a McDonald’s Sunday morning.
Memphis police responded to a reported shooting at a McDonald’s around 12:20 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene they located a woman and a 16-year-old.
Police said the woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and the 16-year-old was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
