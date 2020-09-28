Advertisement

Tennesseans with virus-susceptible roomies OKed to mail vote

Steven Mulroy, an attorney for plaintiffs in the case, said it now appears that roughly two-thirds or more of Tennessee voters can choose to vote by mail for November.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Tennessee officials have to change the absentee ballot application again to reflect their promise to let voters cast mail ballots if someone in their household has an underlying health condition that makes them more susceptible to COVID-19.

In her decision Friday, Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle sided with arguments from the plaintiffs in a months-long absentee voting lawsuit. They pointed out that a deputy attorney general made the eligibility commitment for co-habitants in response to multiple questions in front of the state Supreme Court last month.

The change is the latest ordered in court for Tennessee’s excuse-based absentee voting system, which has drawn heightened attention due to the jump in demand for mail voting during pandemic times.

Steven Mulroy, an attorney for plaintiffs in the case, said it now appears that roughly two-thirds or more of Tennessee voters can choose to vote by mail for November.

The form was updated on the secretary of state’s website Monday to incorporate the latest change.

In June, Lyle ordered that all eligible voters should have an absentee voting option during the health crisis, and that ruling was carried out during the Aug. 6 primary.

Then the state Supreme Court overturned the absentee expansion last month, restoring the excuse-based absentee voting system and citing the state’s promise — made for the first time in front of the high court — that people can vote by mail if they believe they or someone in their care face a higher risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions.

Justices did not specifically make note of housemates of people with underlying health conditions. However, they did write that the state has to provide voters guidance that is “consistent with the State’s acknowledged interpretation” of who can vote by mail.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

