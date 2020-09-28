Advertisement

Tennessee education commissioner accused of misleading about learning loss

Chalkbeat Tennessee stated, the data reported was gathered before the pandemic, some numbers reportedly dating back to 2014.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 28, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee lawmakers and educators criticized a report released by the Tennessee Department of Education that stated students in the state were experiencing a “significant” learning loss due to schools being closed from COVID-19.

According to Chalkbeat Tennessee, a non-profit news organization focused on educational issues, the data was based on testing done before the pandemic.

Tennessee education commissioner Penny Schwinn released data to show the impact prolonged COVID-19 school closures were having on Tennessee students.

According to the data released by Schwinn, Tennessee third grade reading rates decreased by nearly 50 percent while math decreased 65 percent.

“Because of some of these building closures and because of the impacts of COVID-19, we are seeing a significant decrease in the proficiency of students entering school this fall,” said Schwinn.

Chalkbeat Tennessee stated, the data reported was gathered before the pandemic, some numbers reportedly dating back to 2014.

During a call with Tennessee superintendents on Friday, Chalkbeat Tennessee said data released were “estimated predictions.”

“I think it’s a justification to force the students back into the classrooms,” said State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis. “It seems pretty bogus to me.”

Researchers said COVID-19 could have an impact on students and cause learning loss, but said making predictions about student proficiency too early could be harmful.

