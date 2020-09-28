Tennessee’s Deandre Johnson named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Deandre Johnson was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week following the Vols win over South Carolina on Saturday.

The outside linebacker recorded a career-high in tackles (6), sacks (2.5) and a forced fumble.

Johnson’s sacks were the most by a Vol since Darrell Taylor recorded four against Kentucky in 2018.

“He’s one of the guys that hasn’t missed a practice, he’s been here every day and it shows,” Pruitt said about Johnson during a press conference Monday.

