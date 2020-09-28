TVA offers free virtual workshop with energy, money saving tips

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will offer a series of free virtual energy workshops to help people learn techniques to save energy and reduce their power bills.

The virtual workshop will allow people to learn the steps to take to prepare as the colder months begin including insulation, weather stripping, duct sealing and energy-efficient lightbulbs, to save money each month.

Individuals who complete a survey will receive a free Home Energy Starter Kit to prepare their home for winter.

The virtual workshops will be held on the following date:

· Tuesday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. EDT / 10 a.m. CDT

· Wednesday, Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m.

· Thursday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m.

· Thursday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m.

· Thursday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m.

· Tuesday, Dec. 8, 6:30 p.m.

To register for a virtual workshop, click here.

TVA will also offer an additional one-hour Eye Spy Energy Workshops for children.

The workshop will teach children where energy comes from, the ways we use energy and how they can help their parents save energy and money. The workshops are ideal for children first grade through fifth grade.

The children’s workshops will be help on the following dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 11a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m.

