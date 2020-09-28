Advertisement

Two female coaches and a female official make NFL history by being on the field at the same time

For the first time in the NFL’s history, three women were on the gridiron Sunday in an official capacity during a regular-season game.
From left, Sarah Thomas, Jennifer King and Callie Brownson made NFL history on Sunday.
From left, Sarah Thomas, Jennifer King and Callie Brownson made NFL history on Sunday.(CNN)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) For the first time in the NFL’s history, three women were on the gridiron Sunday in an official capacity during a regular-season game.

A female coach was on each sideline and a female official was on the field when Washington Football Team faced off against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Callie Brownson is the Browns' chief of staff, Jennifer King is Washington’s full-year coaching intern, and Sarah Thomas is an NFL official.

Both teams shared their excitement in being a part of a historic day on their social media accounts.

“Making history. Today’s game marks the first regular-season game in @NFL history to have a female coach on both sidelines + a female official,” the Browns tweeted Sunday.

Washington Football Team tweeted, “We’re more than proud of @JenniferKing5 and all the women who are breaking barriers in our league !!”

Two of these women are no strangers to breaking the glass ceiling.

Thomas has made history several times as she was the first woman to officiate a college bowl game and was the first female official ever in the NFL five years ago.

Brownson was the first full-time female coach at college football’s Division I level when she was named an offensive quality control coach for Dartmouth in 2018.

Before she came to the NFL, King was an offensive assistant coach at Dartmouth and served as an assistant receivers coach and special teams assistant for the Arizona Hotshots of the short-lived Alliance of American Football.

King has experience as a player as well. She was a seven-time All-American quarterback and receiver for the Carolina Phoenix of the Women’s Football Alliance from 2006-2017.

The Browns defeated Washington 34-20, giving the team its first winning record in six years.

CNN’s Doug Criss, Jill Martin and Wayne Sterling contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One dead, two hurt after alleged fight over parking space in Alabama

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Witnesses told police a disagreement occurred between the victims and a suspect over parking spaces prior to shots being fired.

WVLT

Big autumn cold front barrels in Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Setting up a WVLT Weather Alert. After that, we have lots of sun!

News

When a farmer suffered a heart attack, 60 neighbors showed up to help out on his farm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
On September 12, 60 volunteers showed up to the Unhjem farm, bringing 11 combines, six grain carts and 15 semis with them.

News

NFL legend Joe Montana tussles with woman who attempted to kidnap his grandchild, police say

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Montana told police the woman -- later identified as Sodsai Dalzell -- entered his home in Malibu, California, removed his 9-month-old grandchild from a playpen and held the child in her arms.

Latest News

News

First man cured of HIV infection now has terminal cancer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Brown was an American working as a translator in Berlin in the 1990s when he learned he had HIV. In 2006, he was diagnosed with leukemia.

News

Lockerroom

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 192,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Nashville volunteers check in with tornado victims as the recovery continues

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Volunteers with the Tornado Recovery Connection spread out all over Nashville Saturday morning to check in on victims from the March tornadoes, WTVF reported.

News

Tenn. man arrested, charged in homicide

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Tennessee man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Cumberland County.

News

KPD: Man, juveniles stole car at gunpoint near E. Magnolia Ave.

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
KPD said the victim told officers three men took their silver Acura at gunpoint.