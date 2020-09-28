UT police say large crowd complaints during UT game were ‘exaggerated’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee Police Department said they received eight complaints from large parties and gatherings on Saturday during the Vols first game of the season.

Officers said once they arrived on the scene of many incidents they realized the number of people reported had been exaggerated. According to police, none of the complaints resulted in violations of the law.

In one case, authorities said a group of five individuals sitting on a porch listening to music.

UTPD said the largest group an officer encountered was around 20 people.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.