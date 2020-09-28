Advertisement

UT releases gameday guidelines before first home game during pandemic

The Vols will face the University of Missouri Tigers at noon on Saturday, Oct. 3.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neyland Stadium will welcome fans on Saturday for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Tennessee has released new gameday guidelines for fans to follow in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

A limited number of single-game tickets are currently available for the public. UT encouraged fans to purchase their tickets online.

UT officials announced parking lots will be open four hours before kickoff. The Vol Walk and Pride of the Southland Band will not take place on Saturday.

Fans attending the games can enjoy activities in the Toyota Volunteer Village located in the Humanities Plaza.

This season, the Kick-Off Call-In Show broadcast stage near Gate 21 will not take place. Fans can still listen to the broadcast on the Vol Radio Network.

A limited number of boat mooring spaces will be available at the Volunteer Landing and Vol Navy docks for fans attending the games, but buses and shuttles will not be available.

Fans will be allowed to bring a tent as large as 10 feet by 10 feet for their group.

The university announced university-sponsored tailgates will not be allowed this season. Tents can be set up four hours before kickoff and must not block parking spaces or vehicle traffic within a parking area, according to UT. Gatherings should include only family members or individuals who plan to sit together in the stadium.

All fans are required to wear masks as they enter, exit, and move around in the stadium. Fans can pull down their masks when eating or drinking but otherwise must keep their nose and mouth covered. UT officials said face shields are allowed but cannot be used in place of a mask.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the stadium. To reduce wait times in order to follow social distancing guidelines, ber will be sold in metal cans this season.

The number of entry gates has been reduced this season, however, all gates will be open for exiting after the game has finished.

The university has transitioned to a digital ticketing system. Fans are strongly encouraged to download their tickets on their phone before arriving. UT said fans who elect to purchase tickets from any source other than Tennessee Athletics and AllVols.com should note that the university cannot guarantee the location of those seats to be socially distant from another ticket holder.

The game will air on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

