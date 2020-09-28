Vine Middle Magnet School moving to remote learning for six days
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools announced Vine Middle Magnet School would move to virtual learning for six days.
The online learning period will begin Tuesday, Sept. 29, and is expected to continue through Wednesday, Oct. 7.
According to a release from KCS, “This decision is based on the district’s metric of student attendance. Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction.”
KCS said parents would be notified of any further schedule changes.
