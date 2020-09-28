Advertisement

‘We need to work harder this week’ Pruitt gearing up as team takes on Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -As the Tennessee Volunteers gear up to take on their first home game against the Missouri Tigers Saturday, head coach Jeremy Pruitt says there is a lot of work to come.

The Vols defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-27 on Saturday, Sept. 26. When asked what he thought of his team after the win, Pruitt said the team made a lot of nice plays but not where they want to be just yet.

“There was improvements from last year, not where we want to be yet,” said Pruitt. “We need to work harder for this week.”

The Vols left Columbia with a win for the first time since 2014 thanks to a late special teams error by South Carolina.

Watch the Vols face the Missouri tigers Saturday, Oct. 3 on SEC Network at 12:00 p.m.

