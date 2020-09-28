World’s tiniest Vol fan ready for first home game
The world’s tiniest Vol fan is back and preparing for the Vols first home game against Missouri Saturday.
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The “World’s Tiniest Vol Fan” is back and preparing for the Vols first home game against Missouri Saturday.
Sinan the Squirrel has a new chair, picnic table and outfit to cheer on the Vols this year.
You may be seeing Sinan around campus Saturday wearing a mask for COVID-19 precautions.
The Vols play the Missouri Tigers Saturday at 12:00 p.m. in Neyland Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.