World’s tiniest Vol fan ready for first home game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The “World’s Tiniest Vol Fan” is back and preparing for the Vols first home game against Missouri Saturday.

Sinan the Squirrel has a new chair, picnic table and outfit to cheer on the Vols this year.

You may be seeing Sinan around campus Saturday wearing a mask for COVID-19 precautions.

The Vols play the Missouri Tigers Saturday at 12:00 p.m. in Neyland Stadium.

