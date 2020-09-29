130,000 rapid COVID-19 tests headed to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is set to receive more than 100,000 rapid COVID-19 tests after the federal government announced the distribution of Abbott BinaxNOW tests.

While the tests can be used as states see fit, the federal government has encouraged leaders to use the tests to reopen schools. Tennessee’s governor announced Tuesday that schools would be a priority for the state when the 130,000 tests are received. Tennessee’s Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Scwhinn said Tuesday that Tennessee leads the nation in school reopening efforts.

Senator Lamar Alexander released a statement saying, "Between now and the time a vaccine is administered and treatments are widely available, the surest path back to school, back to work, and out to eat is an oversupply of diagnostic testing so you can take a test whenever you need one. These millions of new, fast, and reliable tests are a big step towards having more than enough tests to meet our needs.”

The test reportedly delivers results in 15 minutes.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.