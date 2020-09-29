Advertisement

89-year-old pizza delivery driver gets $12,000 tip surprise from ‘TikTok Family’

Derlin Newey, an 89-year-old pizza delivery driver from Utah received a surprise delivery during his delivery route, CNN reported.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Newey said he was in disbelief Tuesday morning when a family knocked on the door of his home.

“How do I ever say thank you? I don’t know what to say,” said Newey as he held back tears of joy.

CNN reported, Newey delivers pizzas for Papa John’s about 30 hours a week.

In addition to being a delivery driver, Newey said he is a rising TikTok star thanks to some customers inspired by his kindness.

The Valdez family said they always ask for him when ordering pizza and started recording his deliveries as TikTok videos.

“It’s insane. Everybody loves him,” said Carlos Valdez. The family said his signature phrase with each delivery is, “Hello, are you looking for some pizza?"

The Valdez family asked their followers to make a donation to help Newey and said the money started rolling in.

Newey said he was completely caught off guard and didn’t even know what TikTok was but grateful for the unexpected blessing.

“I don’t know what to say, except thank you,” said Newey.

CNN reported, the family also surprised Newey with a T-Shirt that read, “Hello, are you looking for some pizza?”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

