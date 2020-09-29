Beautiful fall weather settles in this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last night’s cold front brought the rain. Two more cold fronts through early next week will keep temperatures below average for the next several days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A strong cold front dropped about a half an inch of rain on most spots, but one or two locations topped out a little more than 1 inch.

Scattered showers will gradually taper off through the evening hours, but the clouds and light north winds will ensure that we won’t be warming at all today. Temperatures will slide through the 50s through sunset.

We’ll see some gradual clearing overnight, allowing a little fog to develop and fill in those gaps in the clouds. Grab a jacket as lows dip to 48 degrees by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine will return on Wednesday once the fog burns off. A warm southwest breeze will warm highs to around 70.

The next cold front sweeps through Thursday, bringing with it more clouds, spotty showers and another dose of cooler air. Thursday’s high is 72, but we’ll feel that chilly on Friday, with a high of only 63 degrees!

The true chill will be felt by Friday and Saturday. Morning lows will dip into the mid 40s for your weekend. Saturday’s high will be around 66 degrees, then Sunday makes it to around 70 with a few more clouds. You’ll likely need a jacket for this weekend’s Vols home opener!

Another wave of cool air and a few showers moves in to start next week.

Tue 8-day forecast (WVLT)

