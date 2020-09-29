Bonnaroo announces new 2021 festival dates
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WVLT) -Bonnaroo has announced new dates for its 2021 music festival.
The festival was originally scheduled for June 17 through June 20 and now will be taking place on Sept. 5 through Sept. 5, 2021.
“Stay tuned for info on lineup, camping and more. We encourage you to rollover your tickets to the new dates, but refunds will be available for those who cannot attend,” said the festival in a tweet.
