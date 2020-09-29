Bring home a piece of Fantasy of Trees during warehouse inventory sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual Fantasy of Trees event will not take place this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring home a piece of the holiday fun.

The Fantasy of Trees inventory can be purchased during a special warehouse sale. The sale will take place Oct. 8-10 at 1817 Grand Avenue.

A 2020 Fantasy of Trees thumbprint ornament will also be available to purchase. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Shoppers will be required to wear a mask.

