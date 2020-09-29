Advertisement

Commission votes on resolution reduce Knox County health board’s power, mayor responds

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs addressed a Monday night vote that looked to strip power from the county’s board of health.
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday night, in an 8 to 3 vote, the Knox County Commission voted on a resolution to reduce powers held by the county’s board of health.

The meeting included supporters and dissenters of the move and went well into the morning hours on Tuesday, as the two groups spoke outside before the meeting and during the meeting. More than 40 people signed up to speak before the board.

Hours after the meeting concluded at 1:30 a.m., Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs--who is a voting member on the board--told WVLT News his “hope was not for the dissolution” of the board.

“Rather more accountability and some oversight so that my office and the commission can play a larger role in decision making,” he said, adding that “the balance of power needs to be re-evaluated and more clearly defined."

The resolution has no legal impact on the board of health, but does signal the county commission’s desire for change.

