Dentists advise against participating in TikTok teeth filing challenge

(WVLT/NewsNation Now) -Dentists are advising people against participating in a TikTok teeth filing challenge after a video is circulating of a girl using a nail file to alter the appearance of her teeth.

“It’s been a strange year. We’ve been in quarantine. We are seeing people do things, DIY in quarantine, like now visits to salons to fix our DIY haircuts, but when it comes to altering our teeth, I absolutely don’t recommend that,” said Dr. Brittany Seymour.

NewNation Now reported Seymour is a global health discipline director and an associate professor at Harvard School of Dental Medicine.

“No, don’t file your beautiful teeth!” said Seymour. “If we file the enamel — the protective layer of our teeth — that doesn’t grow back. That is irreversible and that can lead to permanent damage. First, it can cause sensitivity, so imagine having permanent brain freeze anytime you’re drinking something cold, or it can actually lead to higher risk for getting cavities.”

