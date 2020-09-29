Advertisement

Dolly Parton introduces holiday baking collection

By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton kicked off the holiday season early with the announcement of her new bakeware collection.

Parton announced a new holiday collection at Williams Sonoma. Items like Parton’s signature cookies mix, festive aprons and custom cookware are a part of the collection.

Parton said the collection allowed her to share some of her favorite Christmas traditions, “for the most magical holiday season.”

