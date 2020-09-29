Advertisement

Dolly Parton starring in Netflix Christmas movie

Dolly Parton is kicking off the holiday season early with an announcement of a new Christmas movie coming to Netflix.
Dolly Parton | Credit: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Parton announced she will be starring in ‘Christmas On The Square,’ directed by Debbie Allen. Along with the movie, Parton released an album called 'Christmas On The Square," that features a bluegrass twist on Christmas.

The movie will be released on Nov. 22.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

