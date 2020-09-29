Dolly Parton starring in Netflix Christmas movie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dolly Parton is kicking off the holiday season early with an announcement of a new Christmas movie coming to Netflix.

Parton announced she will be starring in ‘Christmas On The Square,’ directed by Debbie Allen. Along with the movie, Parton released an album called 'Christmas On The Square," that features a bluegrass twist on Christmas.

#ChristmasOnTheSquare is more than just a song...it’s also a musical! Watch my newest movie, directed by @msdebbieallen and starring Christine Baranski, @JeniferLewis and so many other talented folks, November 22 on @netflixfamily ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xPDxMV9elX — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 29, 2020

#ChristmasOnTheSquare is out now! This song puts a bluegrass twist on Christmas...I even had my friends @RhondaVincent13 and @DarrinVincent join as special guests ❤️ I hope this song fills you with the joy of Christmas! https://t.co/wwEKoOhcYL pic.twitter.com/JVyEP6uDsQ — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 29, 2020

The movie will be released on Nov. 22.

