Emerald Ash Borers reported in Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Tennessee officials confirmed the invasive Emerald Ash Borer species was spotted in Tennessee.

Officials with the Murfreesboro Street Department warned residents of a confirmed case of the Emerald Ash Borer inside the city.

The invasive species is native to the Asia region and was first discovered in Tennessee in 2010.

The insect bores through the bark of an ash tree and creates channels between the bark and tissue that will eventually kill the tree.

“The City of Murfreesboro Street Department has been removing ash trees that have been experiencing declining health over the past few years in preparation for a large-scale outbreak of Emerald Ash Borer,” said Assistant Street Department Director Kane Adams.

Tennessee officials said all untreated ash trees in Davidson County will be dead or dying by 2021. Within three years, officials said nearly 13 percent of trees in Middle Tennessee will be destroyed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.