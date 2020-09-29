Florida woman killed by tractor-trailer after stabbing boyfriend with broken bottle

ORLANDO, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — Investigators said a woman was struck and killed after running in front of an tractor-trailer on a Florida interstate Saturday morning.

Deputies said the 30-year-old woman ran into the road after she got into an argument with her 27-year-old boyfriend. WTSP reports she broke a bottle and stabbed him with it while they were on Interstate 4′s shoulder.

After the stabbing, she ran into the path of the truck.

The boyfriend’s condition is unknown.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.