Following vote, where does Knox County mask mandate stand?

Monday the Knox County Board of Commissioners met to discuss the Knox County Board of Health’s reach.
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday the Knox County Board of Commissioners met to discuss the Knox County Board of Health’s reach.

In that meeting, the County Commission voted by a margin of 8 to 3 to pass a resolution that shows its desire to limit the power of the Knox County Board of Health.

The important piece to the resolution is the wording that the board ‘desires’ to limit the role.

According to LMU Duncan School of Law Professor Stewart Harris that is the key to it all.

“It was something that one might call a gesture. There’s going to be no legal effect, my understanding is to this particular resolution which was just a resolution expressing disapproval of what the board of health had done, but it does nothing to change the powers of the board of health and that’s because it can’t,” said Harris.

On the side of the three who voted against the resolution was first-term County Commissioner Courtney Durrett.

Durrett had found out nearly one week before the vote that her daughter has an auto-immune disease. As a result, Durrett feels that the mask mandate will protect her daughter, and others like her, while at school.

But, during Monday’s meeting, those on the side of the eight voting in favor of the resolution outlined the broad wording in the BOH’s outline.

“Could the board, in theory, say we have a gun problem and ban guns in some degree?" asked County Commissioner Kyle Ward.

"As broad as this is written, and if you follow what people across the country are saying, and say guns are a hazard and put a limitation on guns and all of that, it is arguable that what I just read is something that could fall in the province of the board of health,” added Law-Director David Buuck.

For those studying law, they say it is within the board’s ability to mandate masks.

“You can look up in the supreme court that case of Jacobsen versus Massachusetts. The court affirmed the wide-ranging power of every sovereign state to regulate public health, to protect people’s health and well-fare, and I emphasize state because that power which is commonly referred as police power resides in each state more so the federal government,” added Harris.

At the conclusion of the 8-hour long meeting, the vote passed, however many say it is merely symbolic and not an act.

