Great Smoky Mountains braces for busiest time of the year

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - October has, historically, been one of the busiest months of the year for the Great Smoky Mountains, and this year, Sevierville has expanded its list of driving tours just in time for fall.

New for 2020 is a drive tour around Douglas Lake, where visitors can see the beauty and experience the past.

“You get some great history lessons there, you get a beautiful view of Douglas Lake, like I said that’s one of four that we have. So a lot of great ways that you can drive around in Sevierville and see the fall leaves,” said Amanda Marr with Sevierville Chamber of Commerce. “The thing that’s really cool about these driving tours for this year, they are perfectly socially distanced activity. They’re self-guided you’re in your own vehicle so you just get to cruise around.”

These trips take you on the back roads for some unique fall colors that you may not have seen otherwise.

“A lot of color that we’re seeing is actually the wildflowers. The beautiful purple ironweed or the yellow golden rod. There’s lots of fall colors, but just a little leaf change,” said Jessie Snow, Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Rangers said there is a hint of color at the highest elevations, but said the typical peak for color is late October.

You can find these new driving tours in Sevierville here.

